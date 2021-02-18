XRP Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. XRP has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion and $5.71 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XRP has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.15 or 0.00455604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00059238 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00083875 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00075158 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00081161 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00032067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.43 or 0.00417232 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00174979 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

