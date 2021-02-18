Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.93 and last traded at $31.08. Approximately 59,412 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 58,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.