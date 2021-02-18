Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Down 10.5%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) shares traded down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.40. 84,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,575,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

The company has a market cap of $561.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 80.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 52,947 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the third quarter worth about $241,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

