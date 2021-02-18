Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Holdings Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,774 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,359 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 40,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $2,088,432.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,734 shares of company stock worth $6,542,232 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Shares of YMAB opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

