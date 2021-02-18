Ycash Reaches One Day Volume of $22,992.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Ycash has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $1.75 million and $22,992.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00329204 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00157434 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00050892 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002641 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,827,981 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

Buying and Selling Ycash

Ycash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

