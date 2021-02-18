yearn.finance (YFI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $453.07 Million

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for $44,653.92 or 0.85768601 BTC on popular exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and $453.07 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.54 or 0.00377512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00060023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00079031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00085084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00082139 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.00437997 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00174063 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance . The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn

yearn.finance Token Trading

yearn.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

