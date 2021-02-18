YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes Sells 20,000 Shares

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,057,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.27. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.