YETI (NYSE:YETI) Shares Up 5.5%

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.58 and last traded at $71.40. 76,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,766,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YETI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,814,912.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 60,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $3,764,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,359 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

