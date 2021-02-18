YGGDRASH (YEED) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,035.00

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YGGDRASH token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $14,035.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00062221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.83 or 0.00878597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00030774 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00044250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.23 or 0.05024018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00050371 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00017503 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YEED is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

