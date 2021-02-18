Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $26.26 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.26 million and $5.21 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00005029 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.80 or 0.00378292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00059393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00078484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00084693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00082375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00435249 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,481.16 or 0.85503696 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

