Youdao (DAO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.70) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $131.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Youdao to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Youdao alerts:

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. Youdao has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of -0.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Macquarie began coverage on Youdao in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Youdao currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.