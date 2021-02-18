Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Down 7.8%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) fell 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.74 and last traded at $32.00. 18,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 725,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAO. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Macquarie began coverage on Youdao in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of -0.41.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.70) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $131.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

