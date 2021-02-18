YOUengine Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YOUengine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00063168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00867194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00030907 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.77 or 0.05062773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00017423 BTC.

YOUengine Token Profile

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io

YOUengine Token Trading

YOUengine can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

