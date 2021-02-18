Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.08. Apple reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $130.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.07. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

