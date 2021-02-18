Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Cubic posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUB. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. William Blair downgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cubic during the third quarter worth about $87,255,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cubic by 870.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,325,000 after buying an additional 976,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cubic by 1,046.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after buying an additional 686,898 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cubic in the third quarter valued at about $12,496,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cubic by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,349,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,739,000 after buying an additional 208,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CUB opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.15 and a beta of 0.89.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

