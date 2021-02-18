Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $916.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,578,000 after buying an additional 141,849 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,089,000 after buying an additional 70,628 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,310,000 after acquiring an additional 68,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,866,000 after acquiring an additional 56,144 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC opened at $163.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.46. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $166.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

