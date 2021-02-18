Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will announce $456.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $449.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $468.90 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $905.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

NYSE:MD opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 40.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 773,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 19.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 172,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

