Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Post Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to post earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.03. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 168%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $8.99 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of COOP traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,326. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $4,050,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $980,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 53.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

