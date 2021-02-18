Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $706.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to announce sales of $706.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $704.69 million and the highest is $708.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

In related news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $569,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,363,934.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,726 shares of company stock worth $4,839,969.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 170,474 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares during the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $228,720,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXT opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.90. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

