Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.14 Million

Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will post sales of $52.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RCL opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.