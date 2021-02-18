Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce $1.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $8.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $170.37 million, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $900.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAGE. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $98.39.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.