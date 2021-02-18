Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.45. Simmons First National posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on SFNC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 2.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.91%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.