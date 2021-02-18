Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Westlake Chemical also posted sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $7.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $86.94 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $442,819.00. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 38.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,358,000 after purchasing an additional 213,779 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,279.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 96,859 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $5,442,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 372.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.