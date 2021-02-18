Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report $4.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.95 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $20.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.17 billion to $21.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.11 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $115.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.88. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $121.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

