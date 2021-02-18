Zacks: Analysts Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Barings BDC reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

BBDC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.30. 255,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,561. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.05 million, a PE ratio of -232.50 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

In other news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $64,554.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

