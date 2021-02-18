Zacks: Analysts Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Post -$1.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the lowest is ($1.16). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($3.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCPH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 247,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 264,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 62,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

