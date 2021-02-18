Zacks: Analysts Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to post sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Shares of EA opened at $145.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,914.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,925 shares of company stock worth $16,320,975. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

