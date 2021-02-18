Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post sales of $37.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.67 million to $40.00 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $41.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $148.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $160.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $152.53 million, with estimates ranging from $140.38 million to $165.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $558.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In related news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2,078.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 464.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.