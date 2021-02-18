Zacks: Analysts Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $710.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report $710.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $689.30 million and the highest is $733.50 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $701.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $125.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.03.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $748,732.82. Insiders have sold 17,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,536 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

