Zacks: Analysts Expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.94 Billion

Brokerages expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) will report $15.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.88 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $24.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $65.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 billion to $69.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $73.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.00 billion to $83.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,151,848,000 after buying an additional 3,442,034 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after buying an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,720,000 after buying an additional 2,158,209 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

