Zacks: Analysts Expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marker Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRKR. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.85. 298,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,019. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

