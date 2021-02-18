Zacks: Analysts Expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will post $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.57.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $946,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSI opened at $181.79 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.