Zacks: Analysts Expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to post sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $133.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $148.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

