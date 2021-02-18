Zacks: Analysts Expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $863.02 Million

Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce sales of $863.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $878.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $847.50 million. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $823.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.22.

SAFM opened at $153.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.17. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

