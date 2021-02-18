Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.60 Million

Analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce $229.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.80 million and the lowest is $224.40 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $286.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NPO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 732.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 306,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,161,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,779,000 after buying an additional 164,504 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 131.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 148,169 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $4,514,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 114,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $74.64 on Thursday. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.66.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

