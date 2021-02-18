Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Loop Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOOP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.44. 134,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

