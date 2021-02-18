Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $6,375,479.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,962,092.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $801,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $920,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,385 shares of company stock worth $13,939,496. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in SEI Investments by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

