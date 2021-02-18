Zacks: Brokerages Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $736.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post sales of $736.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $745.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $723.00 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $671.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AptarGroup.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

AptarGroup stock opened at $143.21 on Thursday. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 934,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,754,000 after acquiring an additional 342,311 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 720,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

