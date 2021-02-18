Zacks: Brokerages Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to post $4.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.07 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $21.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 billion to $21.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.83 billion to $22.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

AN stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $82.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.45.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,288 shares of company stock worth $10,994,559. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AutoNation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,585,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in AutoNation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,963,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

