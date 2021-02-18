Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to announce sales of $199.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.50 million and the lowest is $199.20 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $232.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $845.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $846.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $872.70 million, with estimates ranging from $851.90 million to $893.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Several brokerages recently commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

