Zacks: Brokerages Expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $357.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce $357.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.50 million to $371.30 million. South State posted sales of $172.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. South State has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other South State news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $786,563.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 180,059 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,720.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,123 shares of company stock worth $3,168,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in South State by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 273.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in South State in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,977,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

