Zambeef Products Plc (ZAM.L) (LON:ZAM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.22

Zambeef Products Plc (ZAM.L) (LON:ZAM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.22 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.93 ($0.09). Zambeef Products Plc (ZAM.L) shares last traded at GBX 6.88 ($0.09), with a volume of 103,286 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.22.

About Zambeef Products Plc (ZAM.L) (LON:ZAM)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, eggs, dairy products, edible oils, fish, flour, and stock feed. It is also involved in row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,973 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,776 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops; and palm tree plantation.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Zambeef Products Plc (ZAM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zambeef Products Plc (ZAM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.