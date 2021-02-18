Zano (ZANO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $68,205.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and $68,205.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zano has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,051.30 or 0.99983159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00043277 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.56 or 0.00537715 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.67 or 0.00868917 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.00266747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.00166459 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003171 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,546,931 coins and its circulating supply is 10,517,431 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.