Zap Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Zap token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 103.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market cap of $67.26 million and approximately $56,524.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars.

