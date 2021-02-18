Zcash (ZEC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.24 Billion

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $168.26 or 0.00329689 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and $1.24 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00155905 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000629 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,163,350 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.