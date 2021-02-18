ZClassic Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $35,749.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.04 or 0.00330627 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00151668 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00051326 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001191 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,119,816 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

