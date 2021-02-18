Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,943,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,737 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.40% of Zebra Technologies worth $1,515,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 843.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $479.58 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $488.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $411.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.22.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,943.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.