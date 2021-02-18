Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC) Trading Down 17.4%

Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC) shares were down 17.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 108,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 41,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 509.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.67 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zedcor Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zedcor Inc engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment and portable oilfield accommodations in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy Services, and Security & Surveillance. The Energy Services segment provides surface equipment rentals and wellsite accommodation rentals to support the drilling and completions operations of energy and production companies operating in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, as well as rental equipment to support construction and infrastructure projects.

