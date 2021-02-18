Zel (ZEL) Reaches One Day Volume of $896,787.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded 113.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and $896,787.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.11 or 0.00327285 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.44 or 0.00157610 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00051498 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002668 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 128.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001050 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 121,906,425 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

