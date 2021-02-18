Zen Protocol (ZP) One Day Volume Tops $783.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Zen Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $783.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol Token Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

